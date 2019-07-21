Brown & Brown Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.35M (+17.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bro has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.