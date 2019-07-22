'Lion King' latest Disney box office smash

The Lion King became Disney's (NYSE:DIS) fifth blockbuster of 2019 over the weekend, with the digital remake grossing an eye-popping $185M at the domestic box office, and collecting $531M so far, after opening early in China.

Another record on Sunday saw Marvel's Avengers: Endgame become the highest-grossing film of all time, topping 2009's Avatar with $2.79B.

It was a great purchase. Disney has earned more than $18.2B at the global box office from Marvel movies since buying the company in 2009.