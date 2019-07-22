Stocks surge on China's Nasdaq-style bourse

Shares rocketed as much as 520% on China's new Nasdaq-style board that debuted Monday, with the first batch of 25 companies seeing major gains on their public debut.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," is a pet project of President Xi and part of Beijing's effort to revitalize a slowing economy and sharpen its edge in the fight for global tech dominance.

Firms going public on the new STAR tech board merely need registration, compared to the regulatory approval needed to list on the Shanghai A-share market.

