Hammond to resign if Johnson becomes PM

The day before Boris Johnson is likely named U.K. prime minister, a high-profile exit from the government is already in the cards: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

Justice Secretary David Gauke also is threatening to leave, and a slew of more junior ministers are expected to go as well.

With Johnson becoming prime minister, the risks of a no-deal Brexit will rise to an all-time high. Even if the U.K. parliament votes against the maneuver this week, it will still happen unless the EU and the U.K. agree another delay come Oct. 31.

Sterling flat at $1.1217.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP