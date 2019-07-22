Philadelphia Energy files for bankruptcy again

Refiners are watching closely as Philadelphia Energy Solutions files for bankruptcy protection, with the fuel-making company grappling with the aftermath of a June explosion and fire at its oil refinery.

It will be the company's second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years, after emerging from Chapter 11 in August 2018.

The East Coast’s largest oil refiner said in June that it was dismissing more than 1,000 workers and shutting its plant, which could process 335,000 barrels of crude oil a day.