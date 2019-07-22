Stocks lose ground in Hong Kong amid protests

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5% overnight after Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in running clashes with protesters late on Sunday.

Demonstrators descended on China’s representative office in the city as anger over an extradition bill morphs into a fresh front against what many see as a broader erosion of freedoms by Beijing.

Organizers said 430,000 people participated in Sunday's march, while police said there were 138,000 during the procession's "peak period."

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK