EnPro industries to acquire Leanteq

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to acquire LeanTeq Co., Ltd., a privately-held, Taiwan-based company, primarily provides refurbishment services for critical components and assemblies used in state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment.

LeanTeq will be part of EnPro’s Technetics Group within the Sealing Products segment.

Along with the acquisition of The Aseptic Group, announced on July 2, 2019, the combined purchase price is ~$345M.

The initial annual impact of the transactions is anticipated to include pro forma sales of ~$55M and an increase in Sealing Products segment EBITDA margin of ~175-200 bps.

The transaction is expected to close in Q419 and it is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year following closing.