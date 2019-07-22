Futures inch up ahead of earnings week

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.2% as Fed members go into their "blackout" period, with rate bettors only relying on economic data for the next 10 days before a crucial FOMC meeting at the end of the month.
Earnings will still be a catalyst for market movement this week, with a big run of quarterly results led by tech companies and industrial names.
Set to report are Amazon, Google and Facebook, as well as Boeing, Caterpillar, United Technology and Lockheed Martin.
Crude futures meanwhile climbed 2% overnight to over $57/bbl, building on gains from Friday after Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
