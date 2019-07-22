Futures inch up ahead of earnings week

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.2% as Fed members go into their "blackout" period, with rate bettors only relying on economic data for the next 10 days before a crucial FOMC meeting at the end of the month.

Earnings will still be a catalyst for market movement this week, with a big run of quarterly results led by tech companies and industrial names.

Set to report are Amazon, Google and Facebook, as well as Boeing, Caterpillar, United Technology and Lockheed Martin.