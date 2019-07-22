Cal-Maine Foods cuts dividend after disappointing Q4 results
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports egg sales rose 1.1% Y/Y to 254.772M in Q4.
- Specialty-egg sales accounted for 41.9% of total revenue, up 1290 bps Y/Y reflecting less volatility in the average selling price for specialty eggs.
- Average price decreased 37.3% to $1.062 per dozen.
- The average selling price for specialty eggs declined 1.2% to $1.917 per dozen.
- The average market price in the Southeast for conventional eggs dropped 52% for quarter vs. -17.1% year ago.
- Gross margin rate was 4.5% vs. 31.9% year ago.
- SG&A expense rate grew 390 bps to 15.1%.
- Pursuant to the quarterly loss, the Company has cut the dividend until a subsequent profitable quarter. Their policy is to pay one-third of the quarterly income as cash dividend.
- CALM -1.1% premarket.
