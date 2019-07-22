DaVita launches $1.2B self-tender offer

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has commenced a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2B of its common stock at a price between $53.50 and $61.50 per share.

The offer will expire on August 16.

A modified "Dutch auction" tender offer allows shareholders to indicate how many shares and at what price within DaVita's specified range they wish to tender.

Based on the number and price of shares tendered, DaVita will determine the lowest price.

The Company's over-allotment will be an an additional 2% of the common shares outstanding.