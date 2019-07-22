FDA rejects Biohaven's Nurtec application for ALS

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) regarding its marketing application for NURTEC (riluzole) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The sole issue was the use of an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufactured by Apotex Pharmachem India Private Limited between 2014 and 2016 that was used in the drug product supplies for the bioequivalence study in 2017 (FDA concerns with Apotex manufacturing led to the withdrawal of 31 of their products from the U.S. market on July 10).

Biohaven says that it currently uses another supplier for the ingredient and will work with the agency to resolve the matter.