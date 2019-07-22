GNC gains after narrow profit beat

  • GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) reports same-store sales fell 4.6% in the U.S. during Q2. Same-store sales were down 1.3% in the international segment, not including the China business.
  • Adjusted net income was $18.3M vs. $16.9M a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBIDTA was $61.6M (11.5% of sales) vs. 63.5% a year ago (10.3% of sales).
  • "The quarter represented solid progress towards our store optimization and cost savings initiatives," notes CEO Ken Martindale.
  • GNC +3.21% premarket to $1.93.
