Hyundai picks up steam in the U.S.
Jul. 22, 2019 7:08 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMLF)HYMLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) is targeting a market share of 4.2% in the U.S. this year with the new Palisade and other SUV models expected to provide a spark. The South Korean automaker had a 3.9% market share in 2018.
- "It was a surprise when Hyundai revealed an aggressive U.S. turnaround plan, but I don’t see any problem in it meeting its annual sales target there," notes Meritz Securities analyst Kim Joon-sung.
- Hyundai's Q2 performance was highlighted by a 30% increase in operating profit.
- Shares of Hyundai fell 1.12% in Seoul today.
