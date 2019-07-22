Condor Hospitality to be bought for $318M

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:CDOR) agrees to be acquired by Toronto-based NexPoint Hospitality Trust for a total consideration of ~US$318M, which will be paid with a combination of cash and debt, including the assumption of certain debt.

NexPoint Hospitality to pay US$11.10 per share for Condor, representing a premium of ~34% over Condor's unaffected price of US$8.27 as of July 19, 2019.

Certain shareholders of Condor that hold ~53% of outstanding common shares and 100% of preferred shares have agreed to vote their shares of Condor in favor of the transaction.

Transaction isn't contingent on receipt of financing.

NHT expects to maintain its current quarterly dividend of US$0.075 per unit or US$3.00 per unit on an annualized basis.

Previously: Condor Hospitality -4.5% after suspending guidance (Nov. 12, 2018)