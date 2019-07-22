ArcelorMittal's Essar deal placed on hold - Bloomberg

India's Supreme Court has temporarily placed on hold ArcelorMittal's (NYSE:MT) $6.1B purchase of Essar Steel India, after the mill's lenders sought to annul a lower court ruling that split sale proceeds proportionately among all creditors, Bloomberg reports.

The Supreme Court reportedly admitted an appeal by Essar Steel's financial lenders against a bankruptcy court ruling that put secured creditors such as banks on a par with operational creditors.

The lenders had said the bankruptcy court's ruling to modify the distribution of proceeds would lead to higher lending rates and increased risk of capital.