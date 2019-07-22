ArcelorMittal's Essar deal placed on hold - Bloomberg

India's Supreme Court has temporarily placed on hold ArcelorMittal's (NYSE:MT) $6.1B purchase of Essar Steel India, after the mill's lenders sought to annul a lower court ruling that split sale proceeds proportionately among all creditors, Bloomberg reports.
The Supreme Court reportedly admitted an appeal by Essar Steel's financial lenders against a bankruptcy court ruling that put secured creditors such as banks on a par with operational creditors.
The lenders had said the bankruptcy court's ruling to modify the distribution of proceeds would lead to higher lending rates and increased risk of capital.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox