Goldman turns bullish on semi equipment

Goldman Sachs upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Neutral to Buy and adds the company to its Conviction Buy List.

The firm increases AMAT's price target from $48 to $56, a 17% upside.

Peer Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is upgraded from Neutral to Buy with its PT increased from $40 to $56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is bumped up from Neutral to Buy with a target of $231 from $197.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) is upgraded from Sell to Neutral with a $130 PT (was: $104).

The firm cites early signs of memory stabilization, expecting NAND and DRAM margins to bottom in Q3 and Q1 2020, respectively.

Pre-market movements: AMAT +2.5% to $49.01, MU +3.2% to $46.97, LRCX +2.5% , KLAC +1.7% .

Average Sell Side ratings: AMAT at Outperform, Micron at Outperform, Lam Research at Outperform, and KLAC at Outperform.