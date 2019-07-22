Mixed results for RPM International

Excluding restructuring and other charges, as well as investment gains and losses, adjusted diluted EPS increased 21.6% to $1.24 from $1.02 a year ago.

FQ4 sales of $1.6B, improved 2.8% from a year ago. By segment: Industrial flat; Specialty +5.3%; Consumer +7.6%.

"As we move into fiscal 2020, we will begin reporting in four segments instead of our three previous segments," said CEO Frank Sullivan. "The four operating segments are the Consumer Group, Specialty Products Group, Construction Products Group and Performance Coatings Group."

Outlook: On a consolidated basis, the company expects to generate revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range during fiscal 2020.

RPM +0.1% premarket

FQ4 results