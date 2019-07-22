Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral

Citi analyst Ben Herbert cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to sell from neutral and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to neutral from buy as he sees current valuations as "reason to take a bit more cautious view on the space."

Nasdaq fall 1.2% in premarket trading; ICE slips 0.5% .

For Nasdaq, Herbert notes risk of slower non-trading organic growth and possible downside surprise in Q2 operating margin/expense outlook.

ICE, however, he sees "more compelling valuation."

Nasdaq quant rating Neutral; before this analyst action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (6 Buy, 2 Outperform, 8 Hold, 1 Underperform).

ICE quant rating Neutral; before this analyst action, Sell-Side average rating Outperform (10 Buy, 5 Outperform, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).

Related tickers: CBOE, CME, TW, VIRT.