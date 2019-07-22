Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer

Crane (NYSE:CR) has reported on the results of its previously announced cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) for $48 per share, which expired at midnight ET on July 19, 2019.

A total of 13,027,781 CIRCOR shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing, together with shares owned by Crane, approximately 66.77% of all CIRCOR shares issued and outstanding.

"Given this resounding result, it is hard for us to imagine how CIRCOR's Board and management are not engaging with us to negotiate a transaction to deliver significant value to their shareholders," said Crane CEO Max Mitchell.