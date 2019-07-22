Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action

Bridgebio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $42 (53% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Buy rating and $38 price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating and $49 price target at BMO. Initiated with Outperform rating and $34 price target at SVB Leerink. Initiated with Overweight rating and $38 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Overweight rating and $50 price target at Piper Jaffray.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) initiated with Buy rating and $47 (22% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Initiated with Neutral rating and $32 price target at Goldman. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company. Initiated with Overweight rating at JPMorgan.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (63% upside) price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Buy rating and $20 price target at Goldman. Initiated with Buy rating and $17 price target at Guggenheim. Initiated with Buy rating and $21 price target at SunTrust. Initiated with Market Perform rating at Wells Fargo. Initiated with Outperform rating and $18 price target at Baird. Initiated with Outperform rating and $17 price target at Cowen. Initiated with Outperform rating and $20 price target at SVB Leerink. Initiated with Overweight rating and $18 price target at Barclays. Initiated with Overweight rating and $20 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Initiated with Overweight rating and $18 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Overweight rating at Piper.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) initiated with Overweight rating and $55 (58% upside) price target at Piper.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Overweight rating and $32 (50% upside) price target at Cantor.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Neutral rating and $152 (9% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (70% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating and $30 price target at BMO. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen Initiated with Outperform rating and $31 price target at Wells Fargo.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) initiated with Buy rating at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares up 2% premarket.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (116% upside) price target at Jefferies.

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) initiated with Outperform rating and $106 (22% upside) price target at First Analysis.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (31% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $110 (27% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink.