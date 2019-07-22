Health Canada grants cultivation license to PharmHouse

Canopy Rivers' (OTCPK:CNPOF) joint venture (JV), PharmHouse has received a cultivation licence from Health Canada.

PharmHouse, located in Leamington, Ontario will immediately commence its operations in 190,000 sq. ft. of licensed nursery infrastructure and plans to ramp up the entire 1.3M sq. ft. before the end of 2019 to deliver cannabis and cannabis derivative products, both domestically and internationally.

The JV has access to plant science, automation, and logistical expertise. It has also entered into commercial offtake agreements for a combined 50% of its 2020 production with Canopy Growth and TerrAscend, validating Canopy Rivers' ecosystem model.