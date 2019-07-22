BTIG cuts Paysign to sell on stretched valuation

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) slumps 5.7% in premarket trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cut the stock to sell from neutral with a price target of $12.00, saying the stock value " prematurely reflects the successful execution of the company’s growth initiatives when the viability and/or sustainability of those efforts has yet to be demonstrated."

The company's growth initiatives are its plasma donor card business, its pharmaceutical copay card, and yet-to-be-launched general purpose reloadable-like card business.

While Palmer says Paysign deserved credit for "attractive optionality" at May 22, its stock has risen 76% since then.

"We think it now prices in almost flawless execution of a strategy that is certainly not risk-free."

Quant rating Neutral; before this analyst action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 1 Sell).