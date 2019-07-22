Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings

Deutsche Bank raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $2,315 to $2,515 and expectations for Q2 revenue and operating income.
Analyst Lloyd Walmsley says AMZN's in a "sweet spot" of slightly acceleration in both revenue and key performance indicators heading into earnings.
The analyst expects margin expansion despite the expenses of shifting to one-day Prime shipping thanks to "continued efficiency improvements."
Amazon will report earnings on July 25. Street estimates expect $62.57B in revenue with $5.50 EPS.
AMZN shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $1,973.16.
