Tradeweb expands direct streams capabilities in U.S. Treasurys

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) further expands direct streams capabilities in on-the-run U.S. Treasuries.

Under the newest enhancements, prices aggregate from direct streams onto a single screen to simplify and streamline access to liquidity.

Clients can now utilize Streaming Actionable Quotes (STAQ) to access fully-firm, actionable prices from direct streams through a single, compact, dedicated Tradeweb screen for immediate execution in a single click.

All trades from STAQ will integrate with existing order management and proprietary systems.

In Q2 2019, Tradeweb posted a new record for average daily volume of $82.7B in U.S. Treasuries across all clients, protocols and regions, up 27% Y/Y.