BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV

Bunge (NYSE:BG) says it will form a 50-50 joint venture with BP to create the second largest bioenergy company in Brazil in terms of effective crushing capacity.

BP Bunge Bioenergia will operate on a stand-alone basis and operate 11 mills in Brazil, and with 32M metric tons of combined annual crushing capacity, it will have the flexibility to produce a mix of ethanol and sugar.

Bunge says it will receive cash proceeds of $775M in the deal, including $700M in respect of non-recourse Bunge debt to be assumed by the JV and $75M from BP.