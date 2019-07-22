Intel gains bear ahead of earnings

Atlantic Equities starts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at Underweight with a $38 price target, a 24% downside. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

INTC will report earnings on July 24. Consensus estimates expect revenue of $15.69B and $0.84 EPS.

The firm starts rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Neutral and $28, a 14% downside. AMD has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

AMD will report earnings on July 30. Estimates expect $1.52B in revenue with $0.08 EPS.