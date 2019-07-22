Intel gains bear ahead of earnings (update)

Update with more details from INTC's initiation:

Atlantic says the CPU market has reached an inflection point, and Intel has a "deteriorating" outlook with AMD's latest line-up capable of competing on equal footing.

The firm starts AMD on the sidelines believing the market share gains are already priced into the stock.

Original post: Atlantic Equities starts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at Underweight with a $38 price target, a 24% downside. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

INTC will report earnings on July 24. Consensus estimates expect revenue of $15.69B and $0.84 EPS.

The firm starts rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Neutral and $28, a 14% downside. AMD has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

AMD will report earnings on July 30. Estimates expect $1.52B in revenue with $0.08 EPS.