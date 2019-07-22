Spectrum expands poziotinib clinical program
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is further expanding its poziotinib clinical program by adding three new cohorts in ZENITH20 trial, evaluating the impact of poziotinib treatment on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
- Three new cohorts are currently open to patient enrollment. Cohort 5 includes previously treated or treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
- Cohort 6 includes patients with EGFR mutations who progressed while on treatment with osimertinib and developed an additional EGFR mutation.
- Cohort 7 includes patients with a variety of less common mutations in EGFR or HER2 exons 18-21 or the extracellular or transmembrane domains.
- Cohorts 1- 4 are each independently powered for a pre-specified statistical hypothesis and the primary endpoint is objective response rate.
- Topline results from cohort 1 (previously treated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations) are expected in Q4 2019.