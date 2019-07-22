JBG Smith submits plans for almost 1,000 housing units at National Landing
Jul. 22, 2019 8:16 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)JBGSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) submits plans to Arlington County, VA, for additonal housing at its RiverHouse residential community along the western edge of National Landing, where Amazon is building part of its HQ2.
- RiverHouse currently comprises ~1,670 apartment units in three high-rise rental towers built in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
- JBG Smith's submission calls for the construction of almost 1,000 additional housing units spread across traditional townhome units, two-over-two townhouse units, and two six-story multifamily buildings; ~26% of the new units will be for-sale housing.
- "It is our goal to deliver additional housing units concurrent with Amazon’s occupancy of its new headquarters to help meet anticipated new housing demand and mitigate upward pressure on rents in National Landing," said JBG Smith executive vice president Andy Van Horn.