Countdown starts for Tesla earnings

Sell-side analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are busy with earnings due out on Wednesday after the market closes. One of the headliners from the report will be the full-year deliveries forecast from Elon Musk and gang.

"We continue to believe that despite the impressive 2Q demand rebound, the ability to hit its aggressive FY19 unit guidance of 360k to 400k will be a Herculean task," notes analyst Dan Ives. Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Tesla and price target of $230 vs. the sell-side average PT of $280.03.

Roth Capital Partners isn't riding into the earnings print confident on Tesla, lowering the EV automaker to a Neutral rating from Buy and setting a price target of $238 (8% downside potential).

It wouldn't be a surprise if more battle lines are drawn around Tesla ahead of the report.