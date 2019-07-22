Taronis Tech inks potential $165M deal to sell up to 30 gasification units

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) +83.5% pre-market after announcing a binding purchase contract with a Turkish gas consortium for as many as 30 gasification units valued at up to $165M.

The deal terms include the purchase of 15 units over 18 months with an option to buy an additional 15 units, and a perpetual 3% royalty on all gas produced; each gasification unit carries an upfront purchase price of $3.75M and will include a 10-year maintenance contract for an additional $1.75M/unit.

"This has the potential to be a financially transformational opportunity for our company," says Taronis CEO Scott Mahoney.