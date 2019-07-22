Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal
Jul. 22, 2019 8:24 AM ETDURECT Corporation (DRRX), GILDDRRX, GILDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor7 Comments
- DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 39% premarket on light volume in reaction to its out-license agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) granting the latter exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize a long-acting HIV product utilizing its SABER technology.
- GILD will also receive exclusive access the SABER platform for HIV and HBV and an exclusive option to in-license additional SABER-based products directed to HIV and HBV.
- Under the terms of the deal, GILD will pay DRRX $25M upfront, up to $75M in development and regulatory milestones, up to $70M in sales-based milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. If GILD exercises its option for additional SABER products, it will pay an additional $150M upfront per product plus milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.
- The companies will collaborate on specific development activities. GILD will control and fund the development programs.
- SABER (Sucrose acetate isobutyrate extended-release) is a technology that enables sustained release of long-acting injectables.