Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal

  • DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 39% premarket on light volume in reaction to its out-license agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) granting the latter exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize a long-acting HIV product utilizing its SABER technology.
  • GILD will also receive exclusive access the SABER platform for HIV and HBV and an exclusive option to in-license additional SABER-based products directed to HIV and HBV.
  • Under the terms of the deal, GILD will pay DRRX $25M upfront, up to $75M in development and regulatory milestones, up to $70M in sales-based milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. If GILD exercises its option for additional SABER products, it will pay an additional $150M upfront per product plus milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.
  • The companies will collaborate on specific development activities. GILD will control and fund the development programs.
  • SABER (Sucrose acetate isobutyrate extended-release) is a technology that enables sustained release of long-acting injectables.
