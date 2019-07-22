UBS warms up to Hershey

UBS says its thesis on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has shifted away from a bearish one.

"First, consolidation in U.S. confection has driven better category stewardship as privately owned competitors Ferrero and Mars have elevated the chocolate industry’s profit pool by enhancing ingredients and packaging rather than competing on promotions. Second, US confection pricing power is stronger than we initially assessed. Last week Mars announced ~10% price increases for front-of-store confection," reads the UBS note to clients.

The firm moves to a Neutral rating on Hershey and hikes its price target to $145 from $100 vs. the sell-side average PT of $131.31.