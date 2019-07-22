Bank of Hawaii Q2 beats as loans, deposits grow

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Q2 net income of $56.9M, or $1.40 per share, compares with $58.8M, or $1.43 per share, in Q1 and $54.7M, or $1.30 in 2018's Q2.

Per-share earnings beat the average analyst estimate of $1.38.

“Loans and deposits continued to grow, asset quality remains strong, and we maintained our disciplined approach to risk, capital, and expense management," said Chairman Peter Ho.

Loan and leases increased to $10.8B at June 30, 2019, up 2.0% from March 31, 2019 and up 7.0% from June 30, 2018.

Total deposits of $15.5B at Q2-end rose 1.5% from Q1-end and 3.7% from June 30, 2018.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis of $124.7M fell from $125.8M in Q1 and rose from $121.8M in Q2 2018; net interest margin of 3.04% slipped from 3.12% in Q1 and was the same as NIM in Q2 2018.

Return on average shareholders' equity of 17.97% vs. 18.81% in Q1 and 17.68% in Q2 2018.

Efficiency ratio of 54.69% vs. 55.22% in Q1 and 56.12% in Q2 2018.

Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.

Previously: Bank of Hawaii EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 22)