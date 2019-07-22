Bull boosts Apple on Services acceleration

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises its target from $231 to $247.

Analyst Katy Huberty: "The combination of negative investor sentiment, the potential for a services acceleration in June, and a low bar for September guidance keep us positively biased into earnings."

Huberty expects the Q3 services acceleration (the first since March 2018) to serve as "a key catalyst for regaining investor confidence in the Services narrative and multiple re-rating."

Apple will report earnings on July 30. Consensus estimates expect $53.39B in revenue and $2.10 EPS.

Apple shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $203.80.

Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.