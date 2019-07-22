Equifax to pay $671M to settle data breach suit, regulatory probes

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) agrees to pay $671M to resolve U.S. consumer-related litigation and regulatory matters related to its 2017 cybersecurity breach.

EFX slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

The settlement will resolve multi-district consumer class action litigation, as well as investigations by the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Attorneys General of 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and the New York Department of Financial Services.

If approved by the court, a consumer restitution fund of up to $425M will be available to pay for three-bureau credit monitoring for consumers whose information was impacted in the 2017 breach, actual out-of-pocket losses related to the breach, and other consumer benefits such as identity restoration services. Equifax has been providing free credit monitoring services to consumers since September 2017.

Equifax recorded an accrual of $690M in Q1 2019 and expects to increase its accrual by ~$11M in Q2 2019 principally related to the comprehensive consumer settlement, resulting in a total $701M accrual related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident.