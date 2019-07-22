Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports adjusted revenue was down 1% in Q2.

The tornado had a negative 3% impact on revenue growth in the quarter.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue decreased 4% to $689.1M.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue rose 4% to $261.3M.

Refrigeration segment revenue grew 2% to $148.7M.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 140 bps to 30.2%.

Total segment margin -10 bps to 18.4%.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted revenue: +2% to +5%; Adjusted EPS: $11.30 to $11.90; GAAP EPS: $11.91 to $12.51; Tax rate: 22% to 23%; Capex: ~$155M; Free cash flow: ~$390M; Stock repurchase: $400M.

Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn said, "For 2019 overall, we now expect $99M of negative tornado impact to Residential revenue, up from $70M previously; a negative $54M impact to segment profit, up from $40M previously; and insurance recovery for lost profits of $94M, up from $80M previously. The resulting $40M of net benefit to Residential segment profit in 2019 is unchanged.

LII -5.7% premarket.

Previously: Lennox EPS misses by $0.38, misses on revenue (July 22)