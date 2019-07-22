Achillion up 3% premarket on positive ACH-5228 data

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) announces results from their Phase 1 multiple ascending dose study with ACH-5228 outside U.S.

43 healthy volunteers were enrolled in the study. Subjects received oral doses ranging from 40 mg to 200 mg twice a day (BID) for 14 days.

The results demonstrated that ACH-5228, when dosed 120 mg BID or higher, achieved near complete and sustained Alternative Pathway inhibition with a mean value of >95% at steady state concentrations.

ACH-5228 was well tolerated over the dose ranges, which include the doses expected to be evaluated in Phase 2 trials.

The Company expects to submit an IND application in Q4 2019.