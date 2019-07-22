Eaton to buy TransDigm's Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) agrees to acquire TransDigm's (NYSE:TDG) Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies business for $920M.

Souriau-Sunbank is a global supplier of highly-engineered interconnect solutions for harsh environments serving customers primarily in aerospace, defense and space end markets.

ETN says the deal will enhance its electrification strategy and long-term growth prospects in global aerospace and industrial markets.

TDG had acquired Souriau-Sunbank earlier this year as part of the Esterline Technologies acquisition; the business generated $363M in revenues for the 12-month period ended June 30.