DVA, AMRX among premarket gainers

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) +113% on being acquired by Vail Resorts.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:CDOR) +33% on being acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) +8% on positive top-line results from the adaptive Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, U.S. trial, evaluating multiple doses of BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation in 135 patients with schizophrenia.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +6% on closing $15M underwritten public offering and completes acquisition of innovative CAR T technology platform.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) +6% on guidance boost.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) +6% on launching generic Lyrica in U.S.