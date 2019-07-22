Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust

Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management urges Liberty Property Trust's (NYSE:LPT) board to review alternatives to address concerns about the company's shares consistently trading at a discount to net asset value.

Believes that focusing on other priorities, such as CEO succession planning, ahead of strategic alternatives could delay value being realized and wouldn't be in the best interest of shareholders.

Estimates Liberty's net asset value at more than $60 per share, representing a 25% upside to current share price, citing mid 4% cap rate on recent transactions by Blackstone and Prologis.