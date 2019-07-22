Bank of America moves into Ohio

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) opens its first Ohio financial center in Cincinnati and plans to open another in Columbus in the coming weeks.

Plans to open almost 30 centers in Cincinnati and Columbus during the next two years and will expand its presence into the Cleveland area next year.

BofA already has 65 ATMs in Cincinnati and Columbus over the past year and has almost 100 ATMs in the state.

Says at least 150 new jobs are planned as part of the expansion to support clients within financial centers, adding to the more than 1,500 people BofA employs in the state.

Bank of America Private Bank is also expanding its business in Ohio to offer custom investment management, wealth structuring, estate planning, philanthropy, private business financing, banking, credit and trust service solutions to high net worth individuals, families and institutions.