New Media +5% as Citi boosts to Buy on Gannett talks

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is up 5% premarket alongside an upgrade to Buy at Citi.

The recent mover for the stock is news that the company's GateHouse Media is in advanced talks to combine with Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a major newspaper merger.

There's a "very high" chance of success for that deal, which would come 50/50 in cash/stock, says analyst Jason Bazinet.

He's raised his price target to $14 from $10, implying 43% upside.

While sell-side analysts rate NEWM a Buy, it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.