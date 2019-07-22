CannTrust provides an update on special committee

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) provided an interim update on the investigation being undertaken by a special committee of its board of directors.

The Special Committee was appointed to investigate a compliance report from Health Canada notifying that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario is non-compliant with certain regulations.

The Special Committee is comprised of Robert Marcovitch (Chairman), Shawna Page, Mark Dawber, FCPA, and John Kaden, Esq., each of whom is independent of management of the Company.

The Company, under the Special Committee's supervision, filed a response to the Health Canada report on July 17, 2019. The Company is awaiting Health Canada's response.

The Special Committee's investigation and deliberations are ongoing.