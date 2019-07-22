Techs lead stock averages to early gains

Stocks stage a modest rebound at the open following last week's decline, as earnings reports are set to ramp up this week; Dow +0.1%, S&P +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
European bourses trade slightly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.3% amid increasing violence in Hong Kong.
In the U.S., more than 25% of the S&P 500 will report earnings this week including FAANG names Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon, along with blue chips including McDonald’s and Boeing; Halliburton (+6.5%) and RPM (+8.4%) are some of today's notable earnings movers.
Information technology (+0.8%) is the strong early leader among the S&P 500 sectors, enjoying support from Apple (+1.5%) and semiconductor stocks following positive analyst coverage; meanwhile, utilities (-0.5%), real estate (-0.3%) and communication services (-0.1%) are early laggards.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.81% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.03%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.19.
WTI crude oil +0.5% to $55.90/bbl, continuing to climb after Friday's seizure of a British oil tanker by Iran.
