Techs lead stock averages to early gains

Stocks stage a modest rebound at the open following last week's decline, as earnings reports are set to ramp up this week; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

European bourses trade slightly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.3% amid increasing violence in Hong Kong.

In the U.S., more than 25% of the S&P 500 will report earnings this week including FAANG names Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon, along with blue chips including McDonald’s and Boeing; Halliburton ( +6.5% ) and RPM ( +8.4% ) are some of today's notable earnings movers.

Information technology ( +0.8% ) is the strong early leader among the S&P 500 sectors, enjoying support from Apple ( +1.5% ) and semiconductor stocks following positive analyst coverage; meanwhile, utilities ( -0.5% ), real estate ( -0.3% ) and communication services ( -0.1% ) are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.81% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.03%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.19.