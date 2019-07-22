Cowen expects cybersecurity earnings strength

Cowen analyst Nick Yako thinks cybersecurity companies will report solid Q2 results due to strong demand particularly in the North American market, where spending should remain favorable through the end of the year.

Yako's top picks are Proofpoint (PFPT +1% ) and Rapid7 (RPD +1.1% ), which are among the most levered names to cloud-based security.

The analyst thinks Qualys (QLYS +0.2% ) could have a more limited upside because growth was already largely expected.

Earnings dates: PFPT on July 25, QLYS on July 31, and RPD on August 1.

Average Sell Side ratings: Proofpoint at Buy, Qualys at Outperform, and Rapid7 at Buy.