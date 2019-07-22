ShiftPixy -3.1% post Q3 results
Jul. 22, 2019 9:51 AM ETPIXYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (PIXY -3.1%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 52.5% Y/Y to $14.3M.
- Gross profit margin increased 292 bps to 18.88%.
- Gross billings grew 57% Y/Y & 14% Q/Q to $94.2M.
- The average number of worksite employees increased 49.8% Y/Y to 10,860.
- Cash of $2.93M.
- The company has authorized the repurchase of up to 10M shares over an initial period of 18 months, extendable at the Board’s discretion.
- “We’re quickly penetrating our target markets which is driving rapid growth across key operational and financial metrics.” stated CEO, Scott Absher.
