ShiftPixy -3.1% post Q3 results

Jul. 22, 2019 9:51 AM ETPIXYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ShiftPixy (PIXY -3.1%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 52.5% Y/Y to $14.3M.
  • Gross profit margin increased 292 bps to 18.88%.
  • Gross billings grew 57% Y/Y & 14% Q/Q to $94.2M.
  • The average number of worksite employees increased 49.8% Y/Y to 10,860.
  • Cash of $2.93M.
  • The company has authorized the repurchase of up to 10M shares over an initial period of 18 months, extendable at the Board’s discretion.
  • “We’re quickly penetrating our target markets which is driving rapid growth across key operational and financial metrics.” stated CEO, Scott Absher.
  • Previously: ShiftPixy EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Jul. 22 2019)
