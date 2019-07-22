Theravance's ampreloxetine shows positive effect in mid-stage nOH study; shares up 2%

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Theravance Biopharma's (TBPH +1.9% ) ampreloxetine (TD-9855) in patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at the European Neurology Congress in London.

Patients receiving amprelozetine experienced improvement in their overall nOH symptoms following four weeks of treatment that were sustained until the completion of 20 weeks of therapy. When therapy was discontinued, patients returned to their baseline pre-treatment levels.

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension is a disorder in which the autonomic system loses the ability to regulate blood pressure when a person stands up or changes positions quickly which results in a sudden and dangerous drop in blood pressure.

Ampreloxetine is a once-daily oral norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor.