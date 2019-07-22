Sprint, T-Mobile rise on new report merger OK is close

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 4.4% and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) up 1% in early going a day after a Fox Business story echoed other reports that a regulator OK is close for the carriers' $26.5B merger, with a decision that could come by Wednesday.

Assuming that talks keep moving as they have been, regulators told the companies they could make a settlement announcement Wednesday or Thursday or even sooner, according to that report.

Reading one set of tea leaves, an appearance by antitrust chief Makan Delrahim before the Senate antitrust subcommittee set for Tuesday was canceled.