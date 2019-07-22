U.S. debt ceiling, budget deal `near final' - CNBC

Jul. 22, 2019 9:55 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The White House and congressional Democrats are close to a budget deal that would increase the U.S. debt ceiling for two years, CNBC reports, citing a source close to the talks.
  • What remains to be hashed out is "technical language issues."
  • 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.036%.
  • An agreement to keep the U.S. from hitting its borrowing limit and stop government funding from lapsing is "near final," the person said.
  • The deal would suspend the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021, permanently end the sequester, automatic across-the-board spending cuts.
  • The pact would includes parity between increases in defense spending and domestic, non-defense spending; it would also have $75B in spending offsets.
  • The House of Representatives' last day in session before its August recess is Thursday; the Senate leaves for its recess next week.
